Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Set To Be Announced On THIS Date, Says Report

The eagerly awaited schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 is set to be announced on July 12 or July 14, according to RevSportz's report. All eyes are on the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture. With two matches already confirmed, there is a possibility of a third encounter if both teams progress to the later stages of the tournament. The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with matches hosted in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule is set to announce on Wednesday or Friday. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/9an6dlH2bX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2023

cre Trending Stories

India vs Pakistan: A Rivalry Renewed

The clash between India and Pakistan has always been the highlight of any cricket tournament, and the Asia Cup 2023 is no exception. The arch-rivals are expected to face off twice during the Continental Cup, with both matches likely to be held in Dambulla or Kandy, Sri Lanka. However, if fate allows, they might even meet for a third time in the later stages of the tournament, and potentially a fourth time in the finals.

Hybrid Model and Schedule

After much deliberation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to the hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023. Four matches will be played in Pakistan, while the remaining nine matches will take place in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will commence their campaign by playing against Nepal in Multan on August 31. Lahore will also serve as a venue for the Continental Cup. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will play their group matches in Pakistan before traveling to Sri Lanka. India, on the other hand, will directly depart to Sri Lanka.

Dates and Format

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17. The tournament will feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. All matches will be played in the One Day International (ODI) format, adding to the excitement for cricket fans around the world. The proposed itinerary, subject to approval from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will see Pakistan hosting four matches, including their clash against India, before teams move to Sri Lanka.