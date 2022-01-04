AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 4th Test of the Ashes 2021 at Sydney Cricket Ground, 5:00 AM IST January 5

Having won the Ashes already, Australia will aim to continue the dominance over England when both the teams lock horns in the fourth Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin from January 5.

England have lost the Ashes as they are 0-3 down in the five-Test series after losing by nine wickets in Brisbane, 275 runs in Adelaide and an innings and 14-run loss at the MCG. Hence, the Joe Root-led has nothing to lose and will be playing for pride and need to play an excellent brand of cricket if they want to beat the Aussies.

On the other hand, Australia will aim to continue their great form and will be eying to whitewash the tourists five-nil.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The 4th AUS vs ENG Test of the Ashes toss between Australia and England will take place at 4:30 AM IST – January 5.

Match Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

Australia vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Carey, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Dawid Malan (VC), Marnus Labuschagne (C), Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood

