Australia vs India: Don’t have any personal goals, says the talented Shubman Gill

India’s talented young batsman Shubman Gill is quite excited to be in Australia with the national team – which is his first trip Down Under. Gill is a part of the Indian ODI and Test squads and would be looking to stake his claim on the big stage.

Gill spoke about the upcoming series against Australia in chat with his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The video of the conversation was posted by KKR’s official Twitter handle.

"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," said the star opener.

The 21-yar-old was KKR’s highest run-scorer in the recently concluded IPL 2020 and the national selectors acknowledged his performance by selecting him for India’s tour of Australia. Gill scored 440 runs from 14 innings at a decent average of 33.80 and a strike-rate of 117.96.

"The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it will be fun and exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," the right-hander added.

Gill is widely considered as a bright future prospect for the Indian team with many former cricketers and fans calling him India’s next big thing.

While many might not know about it, Gill has already made his ODI debut – having played two games against New Zealand last year, although he could only manage 16 runs from those two innings.

This time, however, he has a fantastic opportunity to cement his spot in the Indian side with regular limited overs opener Rohit Sharma being rested. It is widely being speculated that it will either be Gill or Mayank Agarwal, who will open the Indian innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.