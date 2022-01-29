Australian Cricket Awards 2022: Mitchell Starc wins Allan Border Medal, Marsh named T20 Player of the Year

Senior pacer Mitchell Starc claimed his maiden Allan Border medal while Ashleigh Gardner became the first indigenous person to win the Belinda Clarke award, the top two honours at Cricket Australia (CA) Awards. Starc was honoured for his strong performance in all three formats of the game. He is only the fifth bowler in 22 years to win the award.

Gardener also bagged the recognition for the first time. She is the first indigenous player to clinch the top gong in Australian women's cricket. The awards were decided by a voting process for the period 2021-22. The award winners were decided by votes from players, umpires, and media representatives throughout the year. The announcement came during the lunch break of the ongoing women's Ashes Test.

Starc, who took 43 wickets across all formats in the 12-month period, edged out all-rounder Mitchell Marsh by one vote.

Mitch Starc is just the fifth bowler to win an Allan Border Medal pic.twitter.com/rn2tbm2JZO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 29, 2022

Gardner, on the other hand, was Australia's third-highest run-scorer and fifth-highest wicket-taker across the voting period, scoring 281 runs at an average of 35.10 that included four half-centuries while also claiming nine wickets. She received 54 votes to win the Belinda Clark award ahead of Beth Mooney (47) and Alyssa Healy (39).

It was double celebration for Starc as he also won the men's ODI Player of the Year. He joins Pat Cummins, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath as the only fast bowlers to win the top award since its inception in 2000.

Star wicketkeeper batter Alyssa Healy won the women's ODI Player of the Year award for the third time. The big-hitting Marsh, who was the star of the T20 World Cup final last year, was named the Men's T20 Player of the Year after a tremendous 12 months.

Marsh, who scored 627 runs from 21 T20Is, received 53 votes, ahead of pacer Josh Hazlewood (29) and spinner Ashton Agar (26).

Beth Mooney won her second successive women's T20 Player of the Year award. With 13 votes, she finished ahead of Tahlia McGrath (10) and Gardner (6).

Batter Travis Head bagged the Test Player of the Year award courtesy a brilliant Ashes campaign that included two match-winning hundreds.

List of 2022 Australian Cricket Awards:

Belinda Clark Award: Ashleigh Gardner (54 votes)

Allan Border Medal: Mitchell Starc (107 votes)

Men's Test Player of the Year: Travis Head (12 votes)

Women's ODI Player of the Year: Alyssa Healy (13 votes)

Men's ODI Player of the Year: Mitchell Starc (15 votes)

Women's T20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney (13 votes)

Men's T20 Player of the Year: Mitchell Marsh (53 votes)

Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Elyse Villani

Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Travis Head

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer: Darcie Brown Bradman

Young Cricketer: Tim Ward

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees: Justin Langer & Raelee Thompson.