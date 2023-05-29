'Babar Azam Great Batsman, But Not Threatening In T20s', Mohammad Amir's Controversial Take On Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has addressed the criticism he faced after commenting on the limited-overs batting prowess of Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam. Amir, who has been vocal about his views on Babar's impact in T20 cricket, revealed that he often faces severe criticism for his statements. Prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League's eighth edition, Amir had stated that bowling to Babar or a tailender is similar to him, as his main focus is always on taking wickets. This statement drew ire from fans and supporters of the talented 28-year-old batsman, who felt it undermined his batting skills. In response, Amir sought to clarify his comments.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan receiving awards in ICNA convention in USA.#BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/dlIKBOELi4 — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) May 29, 2023

During his appearance on the Geo News show 'Hasna Mana Hai,' the 31-year-old bowler was once again asked about his earlier statement in light of the criticism he had received. Amir light-heartedly replied, "First of all, Babar is not my ex-fiancé that I won't like him," poking fun at the continuous comparison between him and Babar. He further added, "Babar has been playing for five years, and we have never had a heated argument. There has always been mutual understanding between us, and as a junior, he has always shown me respect." Amir emphasized that his opinion had been misinterpreted, stating, "I have always said that he is a great batter in Tests and ODIs. However, in T20s, I hold a different opinion about him. As a bowler, I don't see Babar as threatening in the T20 format." He concluded by saying, "If someone misrepresents this statement, all I can do is pray for their guidance."

Amir had previously addressed this matter on his YouTube channel earlier this month, clarifying his stance. He stated, "I would like to ask those who have misrepresented this matter to show me one interview where I said that Babar is an average player or a tailender. In all my interviews, I have called him the best batsman in Pakistan, which I am saying with my own mouth and have said in many places. It is difficult to bowl against him in ODIs and Test matches due to his technique. So, would I call him a tailender? Let me make it clear to these people."

He further explained, "My point was that whether it's Babar or a number 11 playing, taking wickets is important for me because it benefits the team. For example, if 12 runs are needed in the last 2 overs and 8 wickets are down, then tailenders are the ones playing, right? So they are also equally important to dismiss. That was my point. For me, every wicket is important, whether it is Babar's or a tailender's."