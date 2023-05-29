'Should MS Dhoni Continue Playing For Rest Of His Life?', Irritated Kapil Dev On Never-ending Discussion On CSK Captain

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a remarkable sight on Sunday as countless fans of MS Dhoni flooded the venue, donning yellow attire, eagerly awaiting the Chennai Super Kings captain's performance in the IPL 2023 final against the home team, Gujarat Titans. Unfortunately, the relentless downpour prevented even the coin toss from taking place. As a result, the match has been rescheduled for the reserved day, Monday.

The overwhelming support for Dhoni from the fans stems from the realization that this may be his final season as a player in the league. Speculation about the 41-year-old's retirement following IPL 2023 has been circulating, but Dhoni has decided to defer his decision, allowing himself "8-9 months" to weigh whether to retire or continue playing. Kapil Dev, a legendary figure in cricket, acknowledges Dhoni's contribution of 15 entertaining years but believes it is unreasonable to expect him to play indefinitely.

In an interview with ABP News, Kapil expressed his gratitude, saying, "He's been playing for 15 years. What else do we want from him? Should he continue playing for the rest of his life? It won't happen." Kapil emphasized the importance of recognizing Dhoni's significant achievements, particularly his instrumental role in leading the team, stating, "We should be thankful that a player (of such caliber) came who continued playing for 15 years. He may not play tomorrow or next season, but Dhoni has played some brilliant cricket towards the end. He may not have scored heavily but has kept hold of the team. This shows the importance of a captain. Maybe, in other games, the captain isn't that important, but in cricket, it's significant, and that's what Dhoni has shown."

Despite nursing an injured knee throughout the season, Dhoni has admirably maintained his fitness, albeit with some visible limitations on the field. Kapil commended the two-time World Cup-winning captain for his ability to stay match fit despite not playing regularly. He remarked, "Hats off to him. If you play cricket throughout the year, it gets easier (to maintain fitness). If a player is just playing in the IPL, then it's quite difficult. He should be praised for that."

Reflecting on the inevitable retirement of cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, and Virender Sehwag, Kapil stressed that instead of feeling sorrowful about Dhoni following suit, fans should celebrate his illustrious career. He emphasized, "Us fans know what Dhoni has done for cricket is incomparable...When a player of such stature leaves, we should be celebrating it, not feeling sad. As a fan, I wouldn't want Dhoni to leave, but as a cricketer, it cannot get better."