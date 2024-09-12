Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy in 2025 but the final verdict on whether Team India will play in Pakistan or not will be taken by the Indian Government. To deep dive into the topic, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria spoke to ZEE News in an exclusive conversation where he pointed out the reasons why the Indian team should not go to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy.

“The Indian team will not go to Pakistan and they should not. There are a lot of security concerns. As per the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, the grounds are getting ready for the Champions Trophy which clearly states that currently, Pakistan does not have that infrastructure. See, the Indian team is one of the top tier teams across the world, why would they come to such a country that does not have even peeper international facilities?” Kaneria said.

Kaneria highlighted another major reason why the Indian team should avoid playing in Pakistan. Over a while, a lot of news and reports have surfaced which said that the Hindus of Pakistan are forced to convert to Islam.

“Yes, it happens. These are the reasons why India does not go to Pakistan. The conversion rate is way too high there. Pakistan needs to respect Hindus and other religions. A lot of temples in Pakistan have been sabotaged. If Pakistan wants to do well, they will have to get rid of their egos, they need to talk to BCCI on a friendly note. As of now, Pakistan always looks for topics to fight with India and this is not healthy at all.”

As per the recent report, the ICC is likely to send a delegation to Pakistan to review the preparations for the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, there are chances that they will discuss the possible schedule of the Champions Trophy with the PCB.