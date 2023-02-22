Babar Azam vs Mohammad Amir: Pakistan Captain Gives Befitting Reply to Comparison With Tailenders, Says THIS

The beginning of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League was not without controversy, as former fast bowler Mohammad Amir made a statement about captain Babar Azam that was considered unusual. Speaking before his team, Karachi Kings, faced Babar's Peshawar Zalmi, Amir said that bowling to the Pakistan skipper was the same as facing a tailender. He stated that he personally enjoyed these challenges, as it kept him focused on his job to take wickets and win matches for his team. However, in the match, Amir's figures of 0/42 in four overs suggested that he had an indifferent outing with the ball. After Babar flicked Amir's delivery for a four, the fast bowler angrily threw the ball in his direction. Amir's statement and his aggression on the field drew criticism from fans and former cricketers. Babar Azam has now responded to the controversy.

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," Amir had said to ARY News.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Babar was asked about his battle with Amir during the PSL match. The Pakistan skipper stated that he doesn't focus on tussles with opposition players and concentrates on his own batting. According to Babar, on the field, it's just a game of bat and ball, and he tries to put his best foot forward. He keeps it simple, and he only focuses on his batting, not on other things that can divert his attention, because then it affects his performance. Babar said that he didn't react in any way that time, and he kept it quite simple. He believes that aggression should come through batting.

“On the field it's the game of bat and ball. And you always try to put your best foot forward. I try to only focus on my batting, not on other things that can divert my attention, because then, it affects me. The more I simple I keep it, the more it's good for me. I don't think I reacted in any way that time, I kept it quite simple. You can show aggression, mine comes through batting,” said Babar in reply.