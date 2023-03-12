BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 from Dhaka
The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the second T20I between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) on Sunday, March 12th. Here is all the information you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction before the match. Bangladesh took the lead in the T20I series, thanks to an excellent all-round performance. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed have been outstanding in the last week and will be eager to secure Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series win over England.
Despite this, the visitors are still the strong favourites, with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt forming a potent batting unit at the top of the order.
As the outcome of the series hangs in the balance, an exciting game is anticipated in Dhaka. Bangladesh and England will battle it out in the second T20I in Dhaka on Sunday, with the match set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can keep track of the live score and commentary of the game in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match Details
Date and Time: March 12th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Live Streaming: Fancode
BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match
Bangladesh probable playing 11
Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.
England probable playing 11
Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.
BAN vs ENG Dream11
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt
Batters: Dawid Malan (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer
BAN vs ENG Player to watch out for
Litton Das, boasting 1400 runs at a striking rate of 128.79, is arguably Bangladesh's most accomplished batter. Notably, he has displayed impressive form, standing out in the recently concluded BPL tournament. Considering his proficiency in scoring substantial runs at the opening position, Litton could prove to be an excellent choice for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.
