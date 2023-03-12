topStoriesenglish2582509
BAN VS ENG 2ND T20 DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION BAN VS ENG 2ND T20 PREVIEW - CHECK MY DREAM11 TEAM

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 from Dhaka

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the second T20I between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) on Sunday, March 12th. Here is all the information you need to know about the BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction before the match. Bangladesh took the lead in the T20I series, thanks to an excellent all-round performance. Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed have been outstanding in the last week and will be eager to secure Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series win over England.

Despite this, the visitors are still the strong favourites, with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt forming a potent batting unit at the top of the order.

As the outcome of the series hangs in the balance, an exciting game is anticipated in Dhaka. Bangladesh and England will battle it out in the second T20I in Dhaka on Sunday, with the match set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can keep track of the live score and commentary of the game in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Also Read: Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Match Online and on TV?

Match Details

Date and Time: March 12th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.

BAN vs ENG Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer

BAN vs ENG Player to watch out for

Litton Das, boasting 1400 runs at a striking rate of 128.79, is arguably Bangladesh's most accomplished batter. Notably, he has displayed impressive form, standing out in the recently concluded BPL tournament. Considering his proficiency in scoring substantial runs at the opening position, Litton could prove to be an excellent choice for your BAN vs ENG Dream11 prediction team. 

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Preview - Check My Dream11 TeamBest players list of BAN vs ENGBangladesh Dream11 Team Player ListEngland Dream11 Team Player ListDream11 Guru TipsFantasy Cricket TipsFantasy Playing Tips.

