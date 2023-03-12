Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 Match Online and on TV?

In the first T20 match of the 3-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, hosts Bangladesh trounced visitors England on Thursday, March 09th. Now, the Bangladesh team is keen on securing the series in style, and the two sides are set to face each other on Sunday, March 12th at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Despite missing several senior players, England was able to defeat the hosts in the ODI series, winning 2-1 and beginning the tour on a promising note. This was a remarkable achievement since Bangladesh is known for being tough to beat at home. It is clear that England has considerable depth and strength in white-ball competitions, making them a serious contender. Therefore, Bangladesh must not take the visitors lightly when they meet in the second T20 match.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match:

When will the Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match start?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match will start on March 11, Sunday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match will be hosted in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match begin?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match will begin at 230 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 2 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan