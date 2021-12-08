हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan captain Babar Azam picks maiden Test wicket — WATCH

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the second Test to win the series 2-0 on Wednesday (December 8).

(Source: Twitter)

In the last session of the day, towards the end of the fifth day, umpires decided to continue playing despite the fading light. However, Pakistan could not use their pacers during the fading light and that meant Babar Azam had to resort to spin. That is why the captain brought himself on and just the second ball of the over he struck and broke an important growing partnership. 

Babar removed Mehidy Hasan to break the 51-run stand for the seventh wicket. From thereon, Pakistan picked two more wickets and sealed the game as well as series. 

Babar trapped Mehidy in front of the stumps. The on-field umpire ruled it not out but Pakistan took the DRS and it showed the three reds, to give Babar his first Test wicket and only his sixth First-Class wicket. 

Babar trapped Mehidy in front of the stumps, take a look:

Tags:
Cricketcricket newsBAN vs PAK2nd TestBangladesh vs Pakistan 2021
