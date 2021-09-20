हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

BCCI gives BIG hike to cricketers, check new match fees HERE

Another big point to be discussed in the Apex Council meeting was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to COVID-19.

BCCI gives BIG hike to cricketers, check new match fees HERE
BCCI logo (Source: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council met on Monday (September 20) and one of the major decisions taken was to give a hike to domestic cricketers.

"I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors - INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000, Under 19 - INR 20,000 #BCCIApexCouncil," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Also, another big point to be discussed was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to COVID-19. Secretary Jay Shah announced that cricketers who participated in 2019-20 domestic season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation #BCCIApexCouncil."

The working committee was formed by the BCCI to look into the compensation package of 50 per cent of the total match fee. The committee comprised of former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Yudhvir Singh, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya, and Devajit Saikia.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaBCCIJay Shah
Next
Story

IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Virat Kohli's side all out for 92 in 19 overs

Must Watch

PT23M29S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): For how long will 'Bhaijaan' provoke in the name of Hindu-Muslim?