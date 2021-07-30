हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ben stokes

Ben Stokes goes on indefinite break: Twitter flooded with wishes after all-rounder opens up on mental health

Soon after the news broke, wishes came pouring on Twitter for Ben Stokes, while highlighting how the menatl health of an individual getting affected during the pandemic.

England cricketer Ben Stokes (Twitter)

Days after Olympic champion Simone Biles raised concerns about a sportsperson mental health, England cricketer Ben Stokes on Friday took indefenite break from the sport with the reason reported to be the same. 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) supported Stokes' decision and also released an official statement in this regard, which confirmed that apart from mental well-being, the all-rounder will also take the time out to recover from an index finger injury. The board also named Craig Overton as a replacement for the 30-year-old in the upcoming five-match Test series against India, which starts from next week. 

Soon after the news broke, wishes came pouring on Twitter for Stokes, while highlighting how the mental health of an individual getting affected during the pandemic. Here is what they said: 

Ben Stokes is not the first cricketer to take a leave from his duties due to mental reason. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also took an abrupt break from the sport in 2019 after opening up on his battle with mental health.  

Ben stokes
