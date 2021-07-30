Ben Stokes goes on indefinite break: Twitter flooded with wishes after all-rounder opens up on mental health

Days after Olympic champion Simone Biles raised concerns about a sportsperson mental health, England cricketer Ben Stokes on Friday took indefenite break from the sport with the reason reported to be the same.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) supported Stokes' decision and also released an official statement in this regard, which confirmed that apart from mental well-being, the all-rounder will also take the time out to recover from an index finger injury. The board also named Craig Overton as a replacement for the 30-year-old in the upcoming five-match Test series against India, which starts from next week.

Soon after the news broke, wishes came pouring on Twitter for Stokes, while highlighting how the mental health of an individual getting affected during the pandemic. Here is what they said:

Get well soon @benstokes38 - You’re a champion cricketer and you’ll be missed in the upcoming England v India series. All of us at The Bharat Army wish you a speedy recovery. #BharatArmy #TeamIndia #ENGvIND #BenStokes #COTI pic.twitter.com/7xLaq6khA3 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 30, 2021

Ben Stokes withdrawing from the test series is big news. Virtually impossible to replace. So many elite sportspeople getting affected. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2021

Omg,didn't see that coming.I remember my best friend @mukundabhinav speak about it. Recently @imVkohli spoke about this being something very real in covid times Quarantining and bubble life isn't easy . I promise you. Looks easy because of the luxury , but the battle is within https://t.co/e3JxGlQ1vE — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 30, 2021

More power to you, Ben. We're with you. https://t.co/WOdBIbZOgl — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 30, 2021

"Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing." We're all with you, Stokesy pic.twitter.com/6HmEzmCxvw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2021

Ben Stokes is not the first cricketer to take a leave from his duties due to mental reason. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also took an abrupt break from the sport in 2019 after opening up on his battle with mental health.