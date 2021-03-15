Big Day: Jasprit Bumrah to tie the knot today with Sanjana Ganesan in Goa, say reports

Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah is all set to leave his bachelorhood behind by tying the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private family in Goa on Monday (March 15). There has been a lot of speculation around the wedding with very little being revealed from either of the two families.

According to some sources quoted by Timesnownews.com website, the pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday (March 14) and the wedding is all set to take place on Monday. The guests have been reportedly asked not to carry their mobile phones for the ceremony as the couple wants to keep the affair a secret and stay away from any media glare and only 20 guests have been allowed for the event.

Sanjana has been a regular face of the Star Sports panel and has hosted shows on the Indian Premier League (IPL), badminton, etc. for the broadcasters. The 28-year-old has also been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) titled ‘Knights Club’. Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and the Maharashtra girl also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

Bumrah was released from India’s Test squad earlier this month ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England in Ahmedabad. BCCI confimed that the pacer had asked to be released due to ‘personal reasons’. Ever since Bumrah was released from the squad, speculations over his wedding surfaced on social media.

The rumours intensified with each passing day as it was reported that the 27-year-old Indian star will be marrying Sanjana.

After being released from the Test squad, Bumrah was not included in India's T20I squad for the ongoing five-match series against England. He is expected to now make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season which will be played entirely in India and is scheduled to begin from April 9.