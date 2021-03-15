Bumrah-Sanjana wedding: Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with Sanjana Ganesan in Goa, see pics

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on Monday.

Bumrah's IPL team Mumbai Indians took to twitter to share the news of him getting married to Ganesan and posted the pictures of couple with the caption, "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana.

Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for Jaspritbumrah93 and SanjanaGanesan.

According to reports, the pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday (March 14) and the wedding took place on Monday. The guests were reportedly asked not to carry their mobile phones for the ceremony as the couple wanted to keep the affair a secret and stay away from any media glare and only 20 guests were allowed for the event.

Bumrah was released from India’s Test squad earlier this month ahead of the fourth and final Test match against England in Ahmedabad. BCCI confimed that the pacer had asked to be released due to ‘personal reasons’. Ever since Bumrah was released from the squad, speculations over his wedding surfaced on social media.

The rumours intensified with each passing day as it was reported that the 27-year-old Indian star will be marrying Sanjana, who has been a regular face of the Star Sports panel and has hosted shows on the Indian Premier League (IPL), badminton, etc. for the broadcasters. The 28-year-old has also been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) titled ‘Knights Club’. Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and the Maharashtra girl also participated in the MTV show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

Meanwhile, after being released from the Test squad, Bumrah was not included in India's T20I squad for the ongoing five-match series against England. He is expected to now make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season which will be played entirely in India and is scheduled to begin from April 9.