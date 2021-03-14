Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Only 20 guests allowed, mobile phones restricted - Reports

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and sports anchor Sanjana Ganeshan are reportedly getting married on March 14 in Goa and as per latest reports, the wedding will take with only few family members in attendance and no mobile phones would be permitted in the venue.

As per a report by Times of India, Bumrah’s marriage will be a very private affair and not more than 20 guests will be attending the private function in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Also, no one at the wedding will be allowed to carry their phones at the wedding as the couple wants to keep the wedding a private affair.

For the last few days, social media has been flooded with posts that the two are getting married either on March 14 in Goa, though neither Bumrah nor Sanjana, who was a finalist at the Miss India pageant in 2014 and was also part of MTV Splitsvilla reality show, have confirmed the news.

Notably, Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test and the ongoing T20I series against England, apparently due to the same reason. India won the Test to clinch the series 3-1 and enter the final of the World Test Championship.

Sources had said at the time that the right-arm fast bowler had pulled out citing ‘personal reasons’ and had sought permission from the Indian cricket board (BCCI), which gave the him permission to withdraw.

Meanwhile, the India team members would not be present in Bumrah’s marriage due to the ongoing series as well as the bio-bubble restrictions.

Bumrah was born and brought up in Ahmedabad. He and his sister were raised by their mother after the death of their father. Bumrah’s mother was the vice-principal of Nirman Public School where the fast bowler studied and first took up cricket under the coaching of Kishore Trivedi.