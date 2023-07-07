‘Birthday Of A Top Man’: As MS Dhoni Turns 42, Virender Sehwag Pens Heartfelt Note

MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. The Talisman of Indian cricket was born on July 7, 1981 in Ranchi, which was a part of Bihar back then. Coming from a humble background, Dhoni has won many titles for his country and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has broken many batting and wicketkeeping record too. But more than that, Dhoni has won many friends. Virender Sehwag, the former opening batter and MSD’s teammate, is one of them.

Taking to Twitter to show his love for Dhoni on his birthday, Sehwag wrote a beautiful note. He shared pictures from playing days on social media website and wrote: “The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses. 7 basic musical notes, 7 pheras in a marriage. 7 wonders of the world. And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni, #HappyBirthdayDhoni.”

Check out Sehwag's tweet on Dhoni's birthday below:



Wishes poured in for Dhoni from all quarters. India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya wished MSD too. He shared an unseen pic with the India legend and wrote: "Happy Birthday My Favourite (followed by a heart emoji)." Not to forget, Yuvraj Singh too posted an Instagram Story to wish Dhoni on his birthday. He posted a pic from the playing days. In the photo, Dhoni is riding a bike at the ground while Yuvi is sitting behind.

BCCI wished the ‘Captain Cool’ with a special post. They called Dhoni ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’. The post also had Dhoni sitting with three ICC trophies he has won over the years: ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Dhoni may have turned 42 but he will soon return to play the next edition of Indian Premier League. He recently won Chennai Super Kings their record-equalling fifth title and wants to leave by making them the most successful franchise in the league.