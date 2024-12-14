Bollywood Stars Grace Stands Of Gabba During IND vs AUS Third Test - See Pics

Fans got to see a star-studded affair on the first day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. Unfortunately, the game was washed out due to heavy rain after 13.2 overs of play. Despite, rain playing spoilsport at the Gabba, fans were elated to see a lot of stars from Bollywood who graced the stands on Saturday.

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of former India great Sachin Tendulkar was also there and she posted a chain of pictures on her social media handle where the likes of Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Prachi Desai, Kabir Khan, Saiyyami Kher, and Ishan Khattar were spotted.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar was appointed as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. While sharing this news with the fans, Sachin Tendulkar said, "I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined STF India as Director. She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle."

Talking about the match, the Indian team opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia was batting at 28 without the loss of any wickets as India could bowl only 13.2 overs due to heavy rain.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.