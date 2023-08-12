Bangladesh Announce New Captain, Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which will start on August 30 and played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Shakib Al Hasan has been named the new captain of the Bangladesh men's cricket team. He will also lead the team in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Tamim Iqbal, the former captain, is struggling with injuries and will not take part in the Asia Cup, which is a huge blow to the hopes of the Tigers.

Earlier, after loss in the first ODI vs Afghanistan, Tamim had announced retirement from the format. He took a U-turn on the decision the next day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina requested him to take up the role again. However, Tamim missed the remaining games of the series due to injuries, which continue to trouble him and keep him out of the field. Tamim's World Cup participation is also unlikely and that is why the cricket board decided to give back captaincy to Shakib, who had an outstanding time in 2019 World Cup.

There are two new faces in the Bangladesh setup: 22 year-old Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Shamim Hossain, who has played T20Is for the Tigers.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy took center stage at the SBNCS in Mirpur as the Bangladesh Cricket team and coaching staff joined for a memorable photograph.



Photo Credit: ICC#BCB | #cricket | #iccworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/MUg0t3SmmL — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 8, 2023

The 17-member squad looks strong on paper with the likes of Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, forming the core of the team. This is going to be the leadership group. In Mehidy Hasan Miraz, they have a solid spin-bowling all-rounder. Taskin Ahmed is a quality pacer and will bring all his experience into play. Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman are all match-winners on their day.

Bangladesh are the second team to announce their Asia Cup squad after Pakistan, who had done so, two days ago. Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam with Mohammad Rizwan as his deputy in the tournament. Remaining four teams, including Asian giants India and defending champions Sri Lanka as well as Afghanistan and Nepal are yet to name their Asia Cup squads. India seem to be delaying the announcement as they await a final report on match fitness of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer.

Bangladesh play their first match on August 31 at Pallekele. They face Afghanistan at Lahore on September 3.

Bangladesh sqaud for Men's Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim