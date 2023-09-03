Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away on early morning of September 3, his wife informed via a Facebook post. Streak played 65 Tests, 189 ODIs for Zimababwe as well as 175 first-class matches. Streak was battling live cancer for a long time. His wife Nadine Streak shared the sad news on social media, writing that 'the greatest love of my life was carried to be with the Angels'.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine's post on Facebook read.





It is to be noted that Streak was declared dead almost a week ago. The rumour spread like wildfire on the internet and even the likes of former cricketers Anil Kumble and Adam Gilchrist became a victim of the fake news. One week after the rumour rocked the lives of Streaks family, the legendary Zimbabwean cricketer passed away.

Streak finished his cricket career with 216 Test wickets, 239 ODI wickets respectively. In first-class cricket, he took as many as 499 wickets.

After retiring from the sport, he took up coaching role but the illness brought him to bed. Streak faced an ban from International Cricket Council for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after he failed to report an approach made by a bookie. He was banned for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

In the pictures shred by his wife, one can see Streak very weak due to the illness. However, he spent his last few days on earth surrounded by his loved ones. Henry Olonga, his teammate for many years, made a post to grieve the loss as he wrote: "RIP Streaky". Heath made his international debut in November 1993 in an ODI vs South Africa in Bengaluru. He made his Test debut in Karachi in the same year but in December. The family is yet share the news of his funeral.