Breaking: KKR name THS Aussie as Alex Hales' replacement for IPL 2022

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch has been named by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the upcoming IPL 2022.

Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament.

Finch – Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, has thus far played 88 T20Is and has scored 2686 runs with the help of 2 hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 Crore.

KKR – the two-time IPL Champions – will kickstart the IPL 2022 proceedings on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Speaking on why he is turning down the offer to play for KKR, Hales wrote on his socal media:" I am sad to announce that I have made the extremely difficut decision to withdraw from forthcoming IPL. having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubble's and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment. "