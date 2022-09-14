NewsCricket
BREAKING: Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of cricket, won't even play in IPL

Uthappa thanked all the IPL teams he has played so far, including MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders for whom he also won 2 titles during his stay. 

India batter Robin Uthappa announced retirement from all forms of cricket after playing 20 years in international and domestic circuit. Taking to twitter, he wrote: "It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. However, all good things must come to an end and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a signficant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in life," he wrote in his farewell note. 

