IPL 2022 mega auction

Chennai Super Kings Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check CSK Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

CSK IPL 2022 player list: The Chennai Super Kings is a franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited company with Chennai-based India Cements being the major stakeholder in the company. The franchise was sold to India Cements back in 2007 for $91 million – making it the 4th most expensive IPL team behind Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the inaugural edition.

The franchise won their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year with MS Dhoni-led side defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. Apart from 2021, CSK have won the IPL crown in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

CSK have seen their share of controversies as well as they were banned for a period of 2 years by the RM Lodha Committee along with Rajasthan Royals in 2015 after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the league.

While the social media was abuzz about Suresh Raina being ignored and it probably meant an end to the IPL legend's run in the league, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said team combination and form meant the left-handed UP batter could not fit into the team.

“Missing out on Raina...He has been a great asset for the side earlier. Considering the current form, he did not fit into the side,” Kasi told news agency PTI.

 About getting Deepk Chahar, the CSK CEO said he has been performing very well and the team had earmarked him as one of the main buys. “We know that Deepak Chahar is a match-winner. He has been performing very well for us, that is why we had earmarked Deepak as one of our main buys and we got him. We knew we had to pay high for that and we got him,” Viswanathan added.

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

Final list of players purchased by CSK in IPL 2022 auction:

Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore), Robin Uthappa ( Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 1.50 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Devon Conway (Rs 1 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (Rs 50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (Rs1.90 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (Rs 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.20 crore), C Hari Nishaanth (Rs 20 lakh), N Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.6 crore), K Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh)

