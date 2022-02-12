CSK full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check MS Dhoni's Chennai Super King's team, auction updates and players list

CSK IPL 2022 player list: The Chennai Super Kings is a franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited company with Chennai-based India Cements being the major stakeholder in the company. The franchise was sold to India Cements back in 2007 for $91 million – making it the 4th most expensive IPL team behind Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the inaugural edition.

The franchise won their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year with MS Dhoni-led side defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. Apart from 2021, CSK have won the IPL crown in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

CSK have seen their share of controversies as well as they were banned for a period of 2 years by the RM Lodha Committee along with Rajasthan Royals in 2015 after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the league.

The CSK will enter IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore after handing out salary of Rs 42 crore of their 4 retained players.

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: