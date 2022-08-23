Cheteshwar Pujara is on fire: Twitter can't keep calm as India's talisman hits yet another blistering century in County Cricket
India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-Day Cup here on Tuesday. Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex. His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and couple of sixes. Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls.
Earlier, Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey. Following his prolific run in the county championship, Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's century -
A 75-ball masterclass from Cheteshwar Pujara. What. A. Playaaaaapic.twitter.com/SiS4zROkKe— tea_addict __ (@on_drive23) August 23, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara. World class.
132 off 90 _#RLC22 pic.twitter.com/XcquGxnYAL — Royal London Cup (@RoyalLondonCup) August 23, 2022
_ in style ft. #cheteshwarpujara __ pic.twitter.com/HVv9VvtmV9 — _ (@ASH181718) August 23, 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara is just unstoppable _ a 75 ball _ by #cheteshwarpujara _ pic.twitter.com/1NGq57yxbP — _ (@ASH181718) August 23, 2022
Pujara completed hundred from just 75 balls in RLODC 2022 - he has been in phenomenal form. #cheteshwarpujara#pujara pic.twitter.com/yYpcVbFc3r — ARVIND SINGH RAJPUROHIT (@avraj1008) August 23, 2022
