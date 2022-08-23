NewsCricket
CHETESHWAR PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara is on fire: Twitter can't keep calm as India's talisman hits yet another blistering century in County Cricket

Earlier, Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara is on fire: Twitter can't keep calm as India's talisman hits yet another blistering century in County Cricket

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his third hundred of the Royal London One-Day Cup here on Tuesday. Representing Sussex, Pujara hammered 132 off 90 balls to help his team reach 400 for four in 50 overs against Middlesex. His attacking knock was studded with 20 fours and couple of sixes. Opener Tom Alsop top-scored in the innings with 189 off 155 balls. 

Earlier, Pujara had blasted a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire. He then smashed his career-best List A score of 174 in the match against Surrey. Following his prolific run in the county championship, Pujara had made a comeback to the Indian team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England last month.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's century - 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure