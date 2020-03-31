Coronavirus: David Warner shaves head to support COVID-19 front line workers, nominates Virat Kohli, Steven Smith

Australia's star batsman David Warner shaved his head on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) to show his support in thanking the front line workers saving lives and helping those affected in the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The left-handed batsman shared a time-lapse video of him shaving his head and asked his fans, "Like it or not??"

Warner took to his official social media accounts to announce the news and said, "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??"

The 33-year old further nominated Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was seen a couple of days ago getting a hair-cut from his wife Anushka Sharma as India is under lockdown for 21-days.

The Australian opener also nominated his team-mates Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns and Marcus Stoinis to do the same. He also asked English journalist Piers Morgan to shave his head and come in support of medical staff.

As of 5 PM IST on March 31, Australia has witnessed over 4,500 coronavirus positive cases with 18 people succumbing to the deadly disease that was first reported in Wuhan, China.

The COVID-19 has taken over 38,000 lives with infecting over 8,00,000 people globally.