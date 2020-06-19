Couldn't be a better time to start reading: Virat Kohli shares first experience of Mumbai monsoon

While international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus crises,Indian skipper Virat Kohli has shared his first-hand proper experience of monsoon in Mumbai.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 31-year-old gave a glimpse of as to how he is spending time at home during Mumbai rains.

Kohli shared a picture of him reading a book and enjoying the weather of the city.

"Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Kohli captioned the post.

Soon after Kohli shared the picture, Australian opener David Warner took a cheeky dig at the Indian skipper by highlighting about his grey beard.

"Bit of grey in that beard young feller @virat.kohli," Warner commented.

However, Kohli came up with a perfect reply to Warner's comment as he wrote, "Wisdom Mate".

Meanwhile, former South African skipper AB de Villiers and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too commented on Kohli's recent Instagram post.

While Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers wrote "Sophisticated", Harbhajan Singh was curious to know the name of the book.

Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 Indian Premier League. However, the IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April due to coronavirus pandemic.