Jasprit Bumrah turned up the heat with a blistering opening performance with the new ball in India's 229-run defence against England in a World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, October 29 in Lucknow. England got off to a fast start thanks to Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, but Bumrah shook the top order in the fifth over of the England chase in front of a raucous crowd at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

As the Indian players began to rejoice, Joe Root requested a review and conveyed the verdict upstairs. Third umpire Ahsan Raza requested the ultra-edge and made the call, ignoring the on-field umpire's call of out. However, On-air analysts later stated that the spike in the ultra-edge was caused by the sound of Joe Root's sneaker brushing across the crease before the ball touched the pad. One of the experts on television, Michael Atherton, argued that the ball may have actually missed the bat and that Root's trigger movement caused the noise. Social media was divided with opinions after the controversial decision.

Today's Joe Root's LBW decision is is almost carbon copy of Shamsi's LBW decision against Pak on Friday but the ball is hitting stumps in today's case that wasn't in Shamsi's case. Is the DRS system working properly?@DrNaumanNiaz @WaseemBadami @vikrantgupta73 @daniel86cricket — abid Saeed Qureshi (@a03280701) October 29, 2023

@ICC

Once Joe Root given out on LBW...

Clearly spike shown by ultra edge but still 3rd umpire given a signal of out!!

Who said "Money can't talk are goof" pic.twitter.com/RggkMP8Qzi — Z A I N (@BaD_4UloL) October 29, 2023

#INDvsENG

Joe Root Dismissal

How can this Umpire given Out LBW, Ball clearly touched Bat.@ICC @cricketworldcup @ICCMediaComms @ECB_cricket

What a Shame, really Disgusting & Pathetic standard of Umpiring pic.twitter.com/XOnACjfjtZ — moeen (@moeen_faruqi) October 29, 2023

Great evening walk for Joe Root and Ben Stokes https://t.co/QK7vo0ys67 pic.twitter.com/nlyRLDxrQZ — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 29, 2023

