trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681761
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root's LBW Dismissal During India vs England Erupts Controversy, Check Reactions Here

One of the experts on television, Michael Atherton, argued that the ball may have actually missed the bat and that Root's trigger movement caused the noise. Social media was divided with opinions after the controversial decision.

Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricket World Cup 2023: Joe Root's LBW Dismissal During India vs England Erupts Controversy, Check Reactions Here

Jasprit Bumrah turned up the heat with a blistering opening performance with the new ball in India's 229-run defence against England in a World Cup 2023 match on Sunday, October 29 in Lucknow. England got off to a fast start thanks to Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, but Bumrah shook the top order in the fifth over of the England chase in front of a raucous crowd at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

As the Indian players began to rejoice, Joe Root requested a review and conveyed the verdict upstairs. Third umpire Ahsan Raza requested the ultra-edge and made the call, ignoring the on-field umpire's call of out. However, On-air analysts later stated that the spike in the ultra-edge was caused by the sound of Joe Root's sneaker brushing across the crease before the ball touched the pad. One of the experts on television, Michael Atherton, argued that the ball may have actually missed the bat and that Root's trigger movement caused the noise. Social media was divided with opinions after the controversial decision.

 

Checkout the reactions here:

(More to Follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?