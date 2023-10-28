ENG: 0-0 (0) | IND Vs ENG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Need Wickets Upfront From Bumrah & Siraj
India Vs England (IND vs ENG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India could only get 229 runs on the board in the first innings.
India were restricted to 229 runs after Jos Buttler won the and elected to bowl first. India and England play each other in Match 29 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both the teams have had a contrasting tournament so far. While India have hit a winning streak, winning five out of five matches. England have plenty of questions to answer after losing four matches out of five played so far. England's terrible campaign has raised plenty of questions for their management. How could the defending champions known for playing a unique brand of attacking cricket got pushed away like that.
Lower-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have punched above their weight to knock over England in the World Cup. In Lucknow, England have an opportunity to produce the world-class cricket they are known for. Keep an eye out on Adil Rashid vs Virat Kohli contest in the match as well as Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 29 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs England Here.
India vs England Live: Chris Woakes After Taking 2 Crucial Wickets
"Nice to do well with the new ball. It was nice to get back in rhythm, we bowled in the right areas today. Picking up wickets is always nice, we put them under pressure early on. I missed my lengths earlier in the tournament, was a bit frustrating, but I hit the right areas today. The fielders backed up the bowlers and that set the tone for us. It's two paced with the new ball. Hopefully the conditions get better under lights. It's a good Indian side, hopefully we bat well and chase it down."
India vs England Live: Can ENG Chase It Down?
India struggled to reach 229 against England's strong bowling attack. Despite early setbacks, Kohli and Rohit steadied the innings. Willey broke their partnership, and Suryakumar Yadav contributed positively. However, England remains in a better position, but India has a defendable total.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: India reach 229
India have somehow got to 229 runs on the board as England display a solid performance after captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first in Lucknow. The top order collapsed for India as Kohli, Iyer and Gill departed cheaply. Rohit Sharma was the pick from the batters of India today.
IND: 229/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Bumrah to carry
Jasprit Bumrah can carry India to 250 as England have two overs to bowl now and the Men in Blue have reached 220 now.
IND: 220/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Big wicket!
Suryakumar Yadav departs as David Willey gets the wicket he was keen on getting. India in a tricky spot now with Kuldeep and Bumrah in the middle.
IND: 214/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG WC Score: Big over
Mark Wood taken to the cleaners by Surya and Bumrah in the middle. 13 runs from that over and now four more left for SKY to attack.
IND: 208/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: 5 overs left
India with five overs left and Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle as their last hope to get to a commanding total. Mark Wood and David Willey continue attack for England.
IND: 195/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Wood into the attack
Mark Wood with a tight over as just four runs from it comes for India. Now six overs left for the Men in Blue with 194 runs on the board so far.
IND: 194/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE India vs England: 7 overs left
Suryakumar Yadav in the middle batting on 38 off 38 with 4 fours. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid attack the stumps for England. India will surely look to post 230 plus against such a strong side.
IND: 190/7 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Another one!
Mohammed Shami caught behind by Jos Buttler bowled by Mark Wood. England on a roll in Lucknow. India are surely missing Hardik Pandya at the moment.
IND: 183/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Gone!
Ravindra Jadeja LBW by Adil Rashid. England on a roll as India go six down with 9 overs left. Suryakumar Yadav has to carry India now.
IND: 183/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 IND vs ENG: Tight over
Surya and Jadeja in the middle. Jos Buttler is not giving them pace at the moment with Rashid and Ali into the attack at the moment.
IND: 172/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Jadeja to carry
Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav have to carry India now to a commanding total. England still searching for one more wicket to make a tight grip on this contest.
IND: 171/5 (38 Overs)
LIVE India vs England WC Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 87 (100) caught by Liam Livingstone bowled by Adil Rashid. England finally break the deadlock as the skipper departs. Jadeja joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle now.
IND: 164/5 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England WC Score: India bounce back
India with some positive overs as Suryakumar Yadav gets going. England in a spot of worry yet again in this contest.
IND: 163/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Surya with a positive over
Suryakumar Yadav with some runs off David Willey as India look to take charge with 15 overs left now in the middle. Jadeja is still to come in so India can push the paddle now.
IND: 155/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Score: 16 overs left
India under some serious pressure as they have 147 runs on the board with 4 wickets down. England bring in David Willey again to find a wicket.
IND: 147/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Score: Lights on
The lights are on in Lucknow and it is Rohit Sharma who has to carry his side to a commanding total. He is on 84 off 92 balls with 10 fours and 3 maximums so far.
IND: 145/4 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Test for SKY
Suryakumar Yadav is naturally an aggressive player who likes to announce his arrival at the crease. But the condition in the middle is that he cannot afford to loose his wicket.
IND: 141/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Golden chance for SKY
This is a big chance for Suryakumar Yadav to make his point in the ODI format for Team India. Ravindra Jadeja is still to come in but India don't have much runs on the board at the moment.
IND: 137/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gone!
KL Rahul 39 (58) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by David Willey. India lose their fourth wicket as Rahul comes down the ground looking to sail it over mid-wicket but he miscues it badly.
IND: 131/4 (30.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Chants of Rohit
Chants of Rohit Rohit in the stadium as he gets close to his century for India. KL Rahul has also played brilliantly in the middle, he is close to his fifty.
IND: 131/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Rohit on the charge\
Rohit Sharma again with a couple of aggressive shots against Liam Livingstone and India get 7 runs from that one as well. England clueless at the moment.
IND: 125/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Good recovery
Good recovery from India after being 40 for 3 coming to 118 for 3. The question is when will India go all guns blazing from one end. Rohit Sharma looks in the zone to do so now.
IND: 118/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Score: Big over
A couple of fours from Rohit Sharma as INdia make amends for Livingstone's maiden over. England in a spot of worry now as Sharma gets going.
IND: 116/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG Updates: Moeen Ali comes in
Moeen Ali comes into the attack for England now. Rahul and Rohit are looking to play safe at the moment. They will surely change gears after the 30th over.
IND: 105/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC Scorecard: India bounce back
Two good overs for India as KL Rahul gets a couple of fours off Liam Livingstone in the middle. 100 runs up on the board for India now.
IND: 100/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: Fifty for Rohit
Rohit Sharma completes his fifty and what a knock he is playing for India when his side were in trouble. Fans are delighted to watch him bat in Lucknow.
IND: 89/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: Maiden over
Liam Livingstone into the attack for England now and he bowls a maiden over in his first one. India in no hurry with Rohit and Rahul batting safely in the middle.
IND: 81/3 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs England World Cup: Can India bounce back?
Partnership of 41 off 61 balls with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Can India bounce back with a big partnership from these batters in the middle.
IND: 81/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs England World Cup: India on the counter
Rohit Sharma sweeps one for a four off Adil Rashid and with that Rohit Sharma has completed 18,000 international runs for India. What a player he is.
IND: 78/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: India coming back
India slowly coming back on track with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the middle batting very nicely and safely. Mark Wood and Rashid continue attack for England.
IND: 73/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND VS ENG Score: 19 overs gone
India are 70 for 3 now as England continue their hunt for wickets in the middle. Will Rohit Sharma take the counter-attack option now?
IND: 67/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: India look to rebuild
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the middle as Mark Wood is steaming in with some serious pace from one end and Adil Rashid is bowling spin from the other.
IND: 67/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Good start
Good start for India after the drinks break. Seven runs from the sixteenth over. Mark Wood and Rashid will continue attack for England now.
IND: 62/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Rohit saved by DRS
Rohit Sharma was given out by the umpire for LBW but he took the review and the wickets were missing. India still in this contest with their vice-captain and captain in the middle.
IND: 55/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: Rashid continues attack
Adil Rashid with a tight over as just one run comes from that one. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have to get their side out of trouble in Lucknow with a solid partnership.
IND: 50/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs IND WC Score: England on top
England in control of this contest at the moment. Rohit and Rahul in the middle keen on building a solid partnership in the middle.
IND: 49/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Defence mode on
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in the middle as India are three down in the middle. Chris Woakes will now bowl his seventh over of the game. Rohit has taken the safe approach in the meantime.
IND: 42/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer 4 (16) caught by Mark Wood bowled by Chris Woakes. England on a roll as India are three down now. Iyer was struggling with the swing from Woakes and in the end he walks back.
IND: 40/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Rashid comes in
Adil Rashid comes into the attack now for England. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma looking to buildup a solid partnership. Chris Woakes will continue attack from the other end.
IND: 39/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE India vs England score: Ten overs gone
Ten overs have been bowled and surely the first powerplay goes to England. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have departed early for India.
IND: 35/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Maiden over
Another maiden from England. David Willey is bowling brilliantly at the moment and the pressure is on India. Will Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer counter attack?
IND: 31/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Time for Shreyas to come in
Shreyas Iyer comes in at number 3 and it is a golden oppurtunity for him to make an impact in this World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma is alongside him.
IND: 31/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Virat Kohli 0 (9) caught by Ben Stokes bowled by David Willey. India under tremendous pressure as Kohli walks back for a duck.
IND: 28/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: Maiden over
Chris Woakes is in top form at the moment. Another maiden over for England. Shubman Gill's early wicket has changed Rohit Sharma's approach in the middle.
IND: 27/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023 Score: India need a partnership
India need a partnership and it is Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma in the middle for them. England are keen on getting a wicket soon.
IND: 27/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 9 (13) out bowled by Chris Woakes. India lose their first wicket as that one nicks back in no time. England off to a fine start.
IND: 26/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Rohit on fire
Rohit Sharma took that first maiden over personally as he takes 18 runs from the third one with two sixes and a four. David Willey left with a lot of thinking to do now.
IND: 22/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: Gill packs Woakes
Shubman Gill with a wonderful backfoot punch off Chris Woakes for a four. Rohit Sharma will now face David Willey again after a maiden over.
IND: 4/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Match begins
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the batting for India and England have brought in David Willey to bowl the first one for them.
IND: 0/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: Toss Report
England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to field first against India in Lucknow.
LIVE India vs England score: Toss coming up
The toss for the India vs England clash will be taking place shortly. Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will be coming out for toss at 1:30 PM (IST) in Lucknow.
LIVE IND vs ENG WC 2023: England in trouble
If England lose their game today they will surely be knocked out of the qualification scenario. India are in red hot form without any losses in this tournament so far.
India Vs England CWC LIVE: Check Points Table
India are at second spot in the table with 10 points from 5 matches. South Africa are current leaders with 10 points from 6 games but better NRR than India. New Zealand and Australia are third and fourth respectively. From 5 to 10: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, England.
LIVE India vs England: India dominating powerplay
India has the fastest scoring rate in overs 1-10 among all teams with a rate of 6.52 runs per over. Afghanistan has an even higher scoring rate in this phase, averaging 6.625 runs per over, which is slightly higher than India's 6.52.
India vs England LIVE Score: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss will be important at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. The reasons is that the surface is low and slow and the team winning the toss may want to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will come out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST.
India Vs England LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
This match is important for India as they would want to maintain their winning run in the competition. A win today will almost guarantee a top two finish for the hosts. The match starts at 2 pm IST in Lucknow.
LIVE India Vs England: Will It Rain In Lucknow Today?
The good thing about the World Cup 2023 is that it has not rained so much in the tournament. Bu will the weather gods remain kind for the India vs England match in Lucknow?
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
England Probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
IND vs ENG: Check Dream11 Prediction Here
India and England is a big match in this World Cup and picking a fantasy team could be very tricky as so many stars will be in action in this clash in Lucknow.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Can Virat Kohli Equal Tendulkar's Record
Virat Kohli is sitting on 48 ODI hundreds. The England match gives him another opportunity to come at par with the great Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to most hundreds in ODIs. Tendulkar finished his career with 49 of them. Can Kohli do it in Lucknow?
IND vs ENG World Cup LIVE: Head-to-head stats
Total Matches: 106
India Wins: 57
England Wins: 44
Matches Ending in a Tie: 2
Matches Ending with No Result: 3
In ODI World Cup encounters, India and England have faced each other eight times, with England holding a slight edge of 4-3, while one match ended without a result.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Big match coming up today between two quality sides. India face England in Lucknow and it cannot get better than this. The match is available to watch for free in India.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Hardik Pandya Injury Update
The good news first. Hardik Pandya is recovering well from the ankle injury and should be ready to play soon, as per reports. The sad part is that he won't be available for selection against England, said KL Rahul in the pre-match press conference.
India vs England Live: Weather Report
The humidity is expected to reach 30 percent with no chance of precipitation. Cloud cover is minimal at just 13 percent, and the temperature will fluctuate between 18 and 31 degrees Celsius.
India vs England Live: Root's Poor Form
Root has entered the crease during the Powerplay on four occasions in this World Cup but has been dismissed before the end of the phase in three of those instances.
India vs England Live: India Dominating Early Overs
In the first 10 overs, India boasts the highest scoring rate at 6.52 runs per over, with only Afghanistan (66.25) having a slightly higher average than India's 65.20 in this phase.
India vs England Live: England On Verge Of Unwanted Record
The only other defending champion to lose four or more matches in a single World Cup edition, aside from Australia in 1992, is Australia.
India vs England Live: England's Probable XI
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India vs England Live: India's Probable XI
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
India vs England Live: England Squad
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson
India vs England Live: India Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan
LIVE Score India vs England: Big match awaits fans
It is here. This match was supposed to be the biggest match of the World Cup after IND vs PAK. But with England's lack of wins recently, some heat has been let off. It still however remains a game to watch out for. It can given England a chance to produce the best cricket they play as they meet the best team of of the tournament in Rohit Sharma's India.
Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the India vs England CWC match here.