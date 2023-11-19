Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Join Elite List After Featuring In India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli joined an elite list after featuring in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday (November 19). Kohli CWC 2011, World T20 2014 and 2023 WC) and Rohit (World T20 2007, World T20 2014 and 2023 WC) both played their 7th ICC tournament final equalling the world cup. Before them, Yuvraj Singh was the only player to play in seven ICC tournament finals. Likes of Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have played six ICC finals each.

Players to feature in the most number of ICC finals

7 - Virat Kohli*

7 - Rohit Sharma*

7 - Yuvraj Singh

7 - Ravindra Jadeja

6 - Ricky Ponting

6 - Kumar Sangakkara

6 - Mahela Jayawardene

5 - Steve Smith

5 - David Warner

5 - Muttiah Muralitharan

5 - Tillakaratne Dilshan

5 - Lasith Malinga

5 - MS Dhoni

5 - Shane Watson

5 - Glenn McGrath

More than 15 overs of no boundaries for India, and still the RR didn't fall below 5. Should tell you something about the significance of Rohit Sharma's innings.



And to an extent, credit goes to Virat Kohli's diligent strike rotation.#CWC23Final #INDvsAUSfinal #WorldcupFinal pic.twitter.com/sDEpQs4LAD — Sudhanva (@sudhan_wahh) November 19, 2023

Coming to the final, Pat Cummins won the toss in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and elected to bowl first against the host nation. After a fiery start from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's nightmare run against the left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc continued as he departed cheaply in the World Cup final. (WC Final: Travis Head Takes Outrageous Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma - WATCH)

From then, it was Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper keeping the flow of runs going for the Men in Blue. However, Glenn Maxwell found the wicket of Rohit Sharma after the opener tried to clear the rope against him for two times in a single over. He was caught by Travis Head who took an incredible catch to send the Indian captain back to the pavilion.

Kohli and KL Rahul built a solid partnership after Rohit Sharma's wicket but then again similar thing happened - India lost a wicket right when the partnership started to look a bit dangerous. Pat Cummins' ordinary delivery somehow got the stumps of Virat Kohli after he looked to knock it to third man for a single but the ball chopped onto his stumps.