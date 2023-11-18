LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS Final, World Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Pat Cummins
India are playing Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A lot at is stake. The Rohit Sharma-led side aim for their third World Cup title while Aussies play in their eighth final, looking to lift the trophy for the record-extending sixth time. The largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium, provides the best setting for this big clash to take place.
Plenty of stars are in action in this clash including Virat Kohli, who just complete 50 ODI tons, and David Warner. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood will ask some questions in the opening spell to India batters. On the other hand, India's bowling attack has been on song too throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue will start as hot favourites but watch out for Aussies who are big match players and know how to win finals.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow. Over 1,30,000 fans will fill in the stadium in hope that India will lift the cup. At the same time, the Aussies will be awake back home to see whether their side can clinch the record-extending sixth World Cup title or not. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game as we being the buildup.