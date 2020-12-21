Cricketer Prithvi Shaw hits back at detractors after miserable first test in Australia

New Delhi: Cricketer Prithvi Shaw hit back at his critics who have been giving him a hard time due to his poor performance with the bat during the first test against Australia in the ongoing Test series.

Shaw had a forgettable outing in the field at the Adelaide Oval where he failed to trouble the scorers in the first innings and could only manage a run-a-ball four in the second. He was dismissed in a similar fashion in both the innings by new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins respectively.

India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper took to Instagram and posted a message saying: 'If sometimes people demotivate you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can't.'

Shaw has been criticised not only for his batting technique, but his fielding has also been below par, he has been slow on the outfield and missed sitters, which cost his team 30 extra runs.

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli also faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the opening Day/Night Test.

Australia beat India by eight wickets inside three days in the first first day/night Test to take 1-0 lead in the four-match series in Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Australia overhauled the target of 90 runs during the second session on the third day, reaching to 93 for 2 in 21 overs in their second innings.