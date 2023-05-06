CSK vs MI Weather Report: Will Rain Affect IPL's 'El Clasico' Between Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians In Chennai?

The fans get ready for the biggest battle in the Indian Premier League history as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play Mumbai Indians (MI) at home in Match 49 of IPL 2023. There will be MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma show tonight at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and expect fans to turn up in huge numbers. The fact that this is likely to be Dhoni's last IPL makes the occasion even more special. This CSK vs MI clash could be the last between the two sides in which Dhoni features in the Chennai lineup. Although Dhoni has refused to comment on his retirement so far, rumours are strong that this is indeed his farewell season.

What's at stake in the CSK vs MI clash?

The reputation and rivalry aside, there are two more points which are at stake in IPL 2023. Rohit and Dhoni's men will be aiming for the same to improve their position in the standings. MI are placed on number 6 currently. They are coming into this match with two back-to-back wins and have momentum with them. At the same time, Chennai have not won a single game in their last three encounters and are in desperate need for a win. CSK are placed at third spot in the table but they know that wins are of utmost importance at the business end of the tournament.

What happened in the first fixture between CSK and MI in IPL 2023?

The first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 took place on April 8. That clash was won by CSK by 7 wickets. MI had put up 157 for 8 in 20 overs which CSK chased down in just 18.1 overs with three wickets in hand as Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his 3 wickets for 20 runs.

CSK vs MI: Weather report from Chennai

The weather in Chennai does not look too cricket-friendly on Saturday afternoon. The CSK vs MI clash begins at 3.30 pm IST. As per Accuweather, there will be 94 percent cloud cover throughout the match. The chances of rain will remain at 20 percent from 3 pm to 5 pm and it increased to 51 percent by 7 pm IST. Not to forget, CSK's last game vs Lucknow Super Giants was also washed out after just 19 overs bowled in the game.