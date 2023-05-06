Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Show-Off Muscle Power In Adjacent Nets Ahead Of IPL's 'El Clasico'

The greatest battle among all in IPL returns this Saturday as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) play the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the MA Chidambaram stadium. These two teams share nine titles among themselves and whenever they clash against each other, there is a lot of hype around it. The stakes are always high as the playoffs berth is on offer. Mumbai are placed sixth in the points table but are peaking at just the right time. Chennai, who started off well, have lost two in two but still sit at third spot.

What happened in first fixture between MI and CSK in IPL 2023

Not to forget, this is the return fixture of what is popularly known as IPL's 'El Clasico'. In the first match between the two sides, CSK beat MI by seven wickets to make a statement. MI, who are traditionally slow starters in the tournament, will aim to avenge the loss at home in the April 8 clash. The fact that they are peaking at the right time will come as a warning for Chennai. Mumbai are no more the same side who played poor cricket initially in the tournament.

MI had put up 157 for 8 in 20 overs which CSK chased down in just 18.1 overs with three wickets in hand as Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his 3 wickets for 20 runs.

Dhoni, Rohit show-off muscle power in nets

It made for an excellent watch when CSK captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma batted in adjacent nets ahead of the IPL 'El Clasico'. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media accounts, Dhoni and Rohit can be seen stepping out and hitting the ball out of the ground. It will be fascinating to see who has a better game with the bat in the upcoming CSK vs MI clash on Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video of Dhoni and Rohit batting in the nets together below:

Watch out for Jadeja vs Rohit

Talking about the matchups, Rohit vs Jadeja battle will be one interesting clash. Numbers say that Jadeja enjoys bowling to Rohit in IPL. The MI captain has a poor record against the left-arm spinner as he has scored just 61 runs off 59 deliveries. If Rohit starts well, Dhoni could introduce Jadeja early on in the game with the ball in hand.