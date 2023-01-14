CT vs JOH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 7 CT vs JOH in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, 9PM IST, January 14

MI Cape Town will take on Joburg Super Kings in match no.7 of the SA20 2023 on Saturday (January 14). Both teams will be hoping to get back to winnings way at the Newlands in Cape Town. MI Cape Town began their season with an impressive 8-wicket victory over the Paarl Royals but failed to continue their winning momentum against Durban Super Giants in their next fixture. It was an average batting performance that cost them the lost. Similarly, Joburg Super Kings got victory over Durban Super Giants but failed to impress against Paarl Royals. Super Kings were bundled out for 81 runs and lost the match by 7 wickets.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Rashid Khan

A second before taking a wicket.



A second after taking a wicket. pic.twitter.com/ZOQSSZDmmm — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 13, 2023

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Alzarri Joseph, George Garton, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams