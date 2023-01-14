PRE vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 6 PRE vs EAC in SuperSport Park, Centurion, 5PM IST, January 15
Pretoria Capitals will once again by playing Sunrisers Eastern Cap on in first match on Saturday, January 14. The Capitals started off the tournament with a win vs EAC on Thursday, January 12. PRE beat EAC by 23 runs in their opening encounter to start off the tournament on winning note. This is a reverse fixture now being played at home ground of Pretoria Capitals. Capitals captain Wayne Parnell was a happy man after the win on Thursday. He said, "Starting well in any competition is crucial, so I am happy with the victory."
The win in the first game has boosted the confidence of the home team in this match. Parnell will take heart from the fact that their key places such as Phil Salt, Jimmy Neesham, Anrich Nortje are stepping up and delivering the peformances.
Salt smashed 77 runs off just 47 balls in the match while Neesham played a good knock of 37 runs and then picked a wicket too with the ball. parnell too picked a wicket and scored 29 off just 9 balls batting down the order. Nortje was quite inspirational with figures of 2 for 18 from 4 overs.
EAC, on the other hand, will bank on likes of Aiden Markram, the captain, Marco Jansen, JJ Smuts and Tristan Stubbs to win the reverse fixture and open their account in the tournament.
PRE vs EAC Dream 11 picks
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Clyde Fortuin
Batters: Cameron Delport, Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann
All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, JJ Smuts
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe
PRE vs EAC Predicted Playing XI:
Pretoria Capitals: Kusal Mendis, Philip Salt, Clyde Fortuin, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell, Jimmy Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Jordan Hermann, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Junaid Dawood
