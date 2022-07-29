Indian wicketkeeper and batter Alyssa Healy picked two catches in Australia's opening encounter vs India at Edgbaston in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In the process, she became the first wicketkeeper to complete 100 T20 dismissals. Healy now has now become the first wicketkeeper with 100 dismissals across men's and women's cricket. She went past Dhoni's record of 98 dismissals a long time back.

Alyssa Healy has taken 128 matches to go to 100 dismissals. Dhoni is second in the list with 91 dismissals in 98 matches while England's Sarah Taylor sits at the third woth 74 dismissals in 90 matches. South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has played 66 T20s to complete 73 dismissals. New Zealand's Rachel Priest is fifth on the list with 72 dismissals in 75 games.

Australia win

India pacer Renuka Singh's dream spell did not prove to be good enough as Australia came back from the brink to pull off a three-wicket win in the Commonwealth Games group A opener here on Friday. The target of 155 should have been a straightforward chase but Renuka, playing only her seventh T20, broke the backbone of Australian batting with figures of four for 18 in four overs. With Australia on the mat at 49 for 5, India should have completed the job but allowed Ashleigh Gardner (52 not out off 35 balls) to change the game in two game-changing stands of 51 and 47 with Grace Harris (37) and Alana King (18 not out) respectively. In the end, Australia overcame the target comfortably, showing the reigning T20 and ODI world champions can win from any situation.

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next encounter in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The match will take place at the same ground that is Edgbaston on July 31 and India will need to win this contest to stay in contention for a medal.