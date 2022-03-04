Did Sachin Tendulkar give nightmares to Shane Warne? Spin legend said THIS

In the late 90s, this famous story was very popular amid the cricket fans, especially in India that Sachin Tendulkar had become a nightmare for Shane Warne and in a literal sense.

During a press conference, Warne had said that Sachin comes in his dreams. Those were the days when Sachin used to boss Warne in that 22 yards.

Warne had failed to find a fix for Sachin, as the Little Master would keep coming out and smash him all over the ground.

Years later, Warne revealed that when he said he had started getting nightmares of Sachin, he did not mean it literally. It was a figure of speech.

In a conversation with Businessworld magazine, Warne had cleared the air.

He had said: "I can promise you Sachin is not my dreams and thoughts today. I can’t recall which year it was but he played terrific Innings and they won test matches (against Australia). I said probably, as a throwaway line tongue-in-cheek I said probably have nightmares about Sachin’s drive. I promise you I don't think about Sachin in my sleep."

Despite being biggest of rivals on the field, Sachin and Shane remained greatest of friend off it.

After Warne's passing away, Sachin Tendulkar wrote an emotional tribute for the spin legend.

He wrote: "Shocked, stunned & miserable. Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"