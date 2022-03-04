हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Shane Warne death: Sachin Tendulkar posts emotional tribute to spin legend

The cricket fraternity across the globe was shell shocked by the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who died at the age of 52 due to suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

(Source: Twitter)

Past and present superstars of world cricket paid rich tributes to Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, with Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar saying that he had "gone too young."

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

He was 52. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

"Shocked, stunned & miserable. Will miss you Warnie," Tendulkar, whose rivalry with Warne was stuff of legend, said.

"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" Tendulkar added.

