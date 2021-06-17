DNA Exclusive: I am a 'changed man' post COVID-19, recovery was team effort, says Sachin Tendulkar

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on April 2 had informed all fans that he has been hospitalized. It was a week prior (March 27) to this that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The former India batsman had taken to Twitter to inform about the same and said that after experiencing mild symptoms, he tested positive while all others in his family tested negative.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Tendulkar spoke about his fight against the deadly virus and how he overcame it. Talking about the same Tendulkar said that, it was all a team effort.

"The match with COVID-19 was just like, 'if a bowler is bowling a good spell, but the batsman still has to go alone on the pitch and play. But without his team's support, he can not go and perform'. So for my recovery, my family and friends were with me and above all doctors, para-medical staff, and even the nurses, were all there. They took very good care of me".

Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren’t well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/F53wIvp4uh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2021

"When I was first diagnosed, actually even before getting diagnosed, I was feeling a bit restless. My body was giving a different message and I was not feeling well, I got myself isolated immediately. The reports came in later. That was one good decision I took".

About being hospitalized, the Master Blaster said, "The doctors later said that they will keep me on medication for a week and see if my health is improving or deteriorating, and after 1 week, I was still feeling uneasy. It was then that doctors said that you come to hospitals and get your scans done to see what should be the next step to treatment.

"Soon after the scans, they told me to immediately get admitted. I kept following all the instructions of the doctors and I spent a week in the hospital. After that, when I was discharged and sent back home, I was told to isolate myself for one more week.

"I was alone for 21 days in isolation and the experience was definitely difficult. But it is not just me who went through all this trouble and many have faced the challenges due to COVID-19. For me, my wife was my strong support as she herself is a doctor. She understood things more quickly and that was very helpful. The recovery was surely a difficult match".

When asked if he is a changed man post-COVID, Tendulkar said, "When you yourself experience something, things definitely do change. This experience surely has taught me a lot".