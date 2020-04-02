ECB announces pay cut for employees amid coronavirus pandemic

At a time when the world continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a number of measures--including salary cut ranging between 10 to 25 percent--in order to help lower central costs and protect jobs in the long-term.

This would require the ECB to consult with staff members on reducing the salary of all the employees for two months from April 1.

The proposed salary cut will vary as per the employee's job grade. While ECB's Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison has volunteered a reduction of 25% from his salary, the Executive Management Team and Board will receive a 20% salary reduction.

Reflecting on the same, Harrison expressed gratitude to all those people across the cricket network who are working selflessly to protect the game in this difficult time.

“Cricket is facing the biggest challenge it has encountered in the modern era, and I am acutely aware of the hardships many across the cricket family are facing both on a personal and professional level.We are working in partnership with the cricket community to establish how we lead cricket’s response to COVID-19," the ECB official statement quoted Harrison as saying.

"Today, we have made a difficult but important announcement to cut central costs through a number of measures – all with a desire to protect jobs in the long-term and ensure we are better prepared to weather the storm ahead.I am extremely proud of the brilliant and passionate people who work at the ECB and their dedication during this crisis. But the challenge we are facing – not only in our sport but across the whole country – is exceptional and I know most organisations are having to make tough decisions," he added.

Last month,the ECB had decided to suspend professional cricket in the country until at least May 28. The board said that the decision to delay the start of the season came following a proper discussion with First Class Counties, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 9,30,000 people and claimed lives of 47,200 persons globally.