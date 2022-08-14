Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, top broker-investor and founder of the recently-launched Akasa Air, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday (August 14) morning. A Chartered Accountant by qualification and training, he was 62 and is survived by his wife Rekha and two children. Often referred to as the `King of Bulls` in the stock markets, Jhunjhunwala`s latest venture Akasa Air`s maiden flight took off exactly a week ago on August 7, last Sunday. He had also shot into the limelight for his palace-like new residence coming up at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, and had been on the board of several top companies.

PM Narendra Modi send condolences to his family via a tweet: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," Modi said in a tweet. "He (Jhunjhunwala) was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Cricketers too took to Twitter to condole his passing away. First of the tweets came from former India batter Virender Sehwag who said that Jhujhunwala's death brings an end to an era.

