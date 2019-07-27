close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Endured 'excruciating' pain during World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer

Archer took 20 wickets during England`s successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final at the Lord`s on July 14.  

Endured &#039;excruciating&#039; pain during World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer
Image Courtesy: ICC Media

England pacer Jofra Archer, who played an instrumental role in the country`s maiden World Cup win, has revealed that he was in "excruciating pain" and was unable to play without painkillers during the second half of the showpiece event.

Archer took 20 wickets during England`s successful campaign, bowling the crucial Super Over in the final at the Lord`s on July 14.

It was during England`s fifth match in the World Cup against Afghanistan when Archer suffered a side strain injury. With the hosts facing must-win situations in their remaining two matches against India and New Zealand during the round-robin phase, Eoin Morgan couldn`t afford to rest Archer.

Archer, while talking to the BBC, said he had to manage the side strain throughout the tournament.

"It was pretty excruciating," he said. "I`m fortunate it`s settled quickly."

"It was pretty bad. I couldn`t do it without painkillers, which was from the Afghanistan game onwards. I couldn`t get a week`s rest in during the tournament because of how close the games were. I only ever needed a week to 10 days," he added.

Archer, who is yet to play a Test, is a hopeful for the England squad in the upcoming Ashes series beginning August 1 at Edgbaston. 
 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019CricketEnglandNew ZealandJofra ArcherEoin Morgan
Next
Story

James Pattinson, Peter Siddle recalled in Australian squad for Ashes series

Must Watch

PT31M5S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, July 27th, 2019