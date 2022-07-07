Indian opener and captain Rohit Sharma has joined Team India ahead of their first T20I game against England, which will take place in Southampton on Thursday (July 7). The batter was seen sweating it out in nets. The Indian skipper was supposed to play the fifth and final rescheduled Test match here at the Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham starting July 1 but could not do so after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the match.

Rohit Sharma, who was playing in India’s ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, had gone into quarantine after the report. The 35-year-old was out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19.

Who are you most excited to see in action tomorrow night?



#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/czapRhnzC9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2022

Rohit is all set to play the first T20I International in Southampton on July 7 but the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second T20I onwards. The series will serve as an important platform for the star batter after he had a sub-par Indian Premier League 2022 with Mumbai Indians, in which he could only score 268 runs in 14 games at a sub-par average of 19.14.

He could not manage even a single half-century in the tournament, with the best score of 48. The T20I series between India and England will consist of three T20Is and will start from Thursday onwards.

Match Details

When will the England vs India 1st T20 match be played?

The England vs India 1st T20 match will be played on Thursday (July 7).

Where will the England vs India 1st T20 match be played?

The England vs India 1st T20 match will be played at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time will the England vs India 1st T20 match start?

The England vs India 1st T20 match will start at 10.30PM IST.

How can I watch the England vs India 1st T20 match?

The England vs India 1st T20 match will be LIVE on Sony Six network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs India 1st T20 match?

The England vs India 1st T20 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.