Virat Kohli

Exclusive: Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir says Virat Kohli is the BEST batter of this generation

While speaking to a group of journalists in an online media conference on November 25, Mohammad Amir named Virat Kohli as the best batsman of this era.

Exclusive: Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir says Virat Kohli is the BEST batter of this generation
Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, currently playing the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, believes that India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli is the best batter of this generation. 

Replying to a query by Zee News English, Amir said that he never faced any issues bowling against Kohli but maintained that he is the best in the world currently.

Amir was asked about his opinion on who the top three batters in the world are, to which he said, "I feel in my opinion, Virat Kohli is the best batsmen of this era, although I don't find it tough bowling against him I feel he's the best batsman of this era. Steven Smith is the player I feel is a difficult batsman to bowl to personally for me."

Kohli and Amir have clashed many a times in the past.

Who can forget their 2017 Champions Trophy duel where the Pakistani pacer had the last laugh. Amir showed his class by removing India's top three in that summit clash. He trapped Rohit Sharma in front of wickets before sending Kohli back to the hut after producing a thick outside edge. Similarly he got rid of Shikhar Dhawan. Those three world-class deliveries helped Pakistan set up the title win.

The pacer also praised retired Australia opener, Shane Watson, saying " when I played in 2009 Shane Watson was a very difficult batsman to bowl to in white-ball cricket, but now I feel Steven Smith because I don't understand how Steve Smith bats, I bowl him outside off he'll flick it to the leg-side, if I bowl him on the legs, he'll make room and drive that bowl to covers. (laughs)" and says "I struggle understanding how Smith bats, really."

