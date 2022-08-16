EXCLUSIVE: Zimbabwe's surprise package for KL Rahul-led Team India revealed!

Team India are set to take on Zimbabwe cricket team at their home for a 3-match ODI series starting on August 18. With numerous senior players from India being rested for the series, India vs Zimbabwe matches are expected to go right down the wire. Star batter KL Rahul has returned to the squad after months of recurring injuries and has been named the captain of the side along with Shahbaz Ahmed also getting his maiden Men in Blue callup. (IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: KL Rahul and co 'pool sessions' cancelled by BCCI due to THIS reason)

The vice-captain and stand-in skipper of India for the Zimbabwe series, KL Rahul has finally returned to action in international cricket after going through a surgery a few months back and recovering from Covid-19. The worry remains for Indian fans whether Rahul will enter the field with same mojo he paused on. (Who is Shahbaz Ahmed? All you need to know about RCB and Bengal all-rounder, stats and more HERE)

Former Zimbabwe all-rounder Dirk Viljoen was asked about his opinion on KL Rahul coming back after such a long break and what surprise package can the Indian side expect from the Zimbabwe cricket team by a zee media journalist on Tuesday (August 16).

"Ummm, you know what? Sometimes a break is great. Even in my career, when I was hitting the ball every day, I learned there's always a chance you can burn up. I think KL Rahul will has come here with great energy and I absolutely love his playing style, I even support the IPL team he plays in," said Dirk Viljoen on KL Rahul coming back from a long break of cricket.

Speaking on what can worry the Indian batting lineup and praising the Indian skipper more, Derik said, "He just seems to have this ability of a great batsman, and looking at him it's always like he'll be okay, he is always that calm no matter what. But the one thing I think Zimbabwe have up their sleeves is the pitch in which the match is going to be played on. The Harare Sports Club wicket was really quick in the old days but now it's more of a tennis ball wicket. It's not like you can play in the line of the ball and smash it over the rope that easily. The bowlers can have a really good time on this wicket and that can worry the Indian batting lineup in my opinion."

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2022 1st ODI match?

Watch the LIVE coverage of India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 12:45 pm from 18th August 2022.

India Squad for Zimbabwe Series

KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar