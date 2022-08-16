Team India have currently reached Harare for the 3-match ODI series against Zimbabwe with KL Rahul set to lead the Men in Blue. Ahead of the first match, BCCI have told the players to take the water shortage problem in the country seriously by taking quick showers. Moreover, the pool sessions of the team have also been cut down due to water crisis in Harare. This request to players was made due to the situation of water in the city and all measures will be taken to ensure no extra water is wasted.

"Yes, the water situation in Harare is severe and the players have been informed about that. They have been asked not to waste water at any cost and take bath for as little time as possible. Also, pool sessions have been cut down to save water," a BCCI official told InsideSport.

People living in the city are facing bad situation if we talk about the water crisis. The water production plant, Morton Jaffrat Water Treatment Waterworks have run out of water and with an average supply to over 2 million people, it going down have affected the water situation badly.

Morton Jaffray Water treatment plant supplies water to Harare residents - more than 2 million people.



Morton Jaffray Water treatment plant is shutdown for 48 hours, it means over 2 million people in Zimbabwe's capital have no water. https://t.co/uFkZIt7GE0 — Sharon Mazingaizo (@sharonmufaro) August 4, 2022

Coming back to Team India, the coaching staff for India's tour of Zimbabwe, which consists of three ODIs, has been revealed. India legend and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will assume the role of the head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of Asia Cup which commences on August 27. India's campaign begins with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on August 28. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be on a break, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule filling in for them.