EXPLAINED: Why Shakib Al Hasan Got Banned From Bowling In International Cricket

The cricketing world was taken by surprise on December 15, 2024, as Bangladesh's star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, was suspended from bowling in all ICC-approved competitions, both domestic and international. This decision followed an independent assessment of Shakib's bowling action, which revealed that his elbow extension exceeded the 15-degree threshold set by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In this article, we delve into the key details of Shakib’s suspension, the reasons behind it, and what this means for his career and Bangladesh cricket.

What Led To Shakib’s Suspension?

Shakib Al Hasan, widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the history of cricket, has always been a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's cricketing success. However, his career has now hit a major setback. Following a routine assessment at Loughborough University earlier in December, Shakib was found to have an elbow extension of more than 15 degrees while bowling. This is crucial because, as per ICC regulations, any bowler whose elbow extends beyond this limit is considered to have an illegal bowling action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which conducted the independent assessment, confirmed that Shakib's action did not comply with the established norms. Consequently, the ECB announced that he would be suspended from bowling in all competitions under its jurisdiction, which includes both international and domestic matches. Furthermore, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Shakib would also be suspended from bowling in domestic and international competitions organized by ICC-approved national federations outside Bangladesh.

Impact of the Suspension on Shakib and Bangladesh Cricket

The timing of this suspension couldn’t have been more critical for Shakib Al Hasan. Having recently completed a stellar career, Shakib was expected to make his final appearance in a Test match against South Africa in Mirpur. However, protests and a tense atmosphere surrounding his potential retirement led to his exclusion from that match. Now, with the suspension in place, Shakib's future as a bowler in international cricket is uncertain.

This suspension comes at a time when Bangladesh's cricket team has been struggling in Shakib’s absence. The team faced a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the ODI series against Afghanistan and followed it up with a heavy 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies. Shakib's all-round abilities—especially his key role with the ball—have been sorely missed, and his absence has left a significant gap in the team’s performances.

Can Shakib Return to Bowling?

Shakib will be allowed to bowl again only if he undergoes a re-assessment of his bowling action and passes it. The process involves working on his action to ensure that the elbow extension falls within the permissible 15-degree limit. Should Shakib be successful in this re-assessment, he would be permitted to bowl once again in international cricket and domestic competitions governed by ICC-approved boards.

Until then, Shakib's suspension will have a lasting impact on his career, especially given his age—he is 37 years old. It remains to be seen how long he can continue to play at the highest level without his bowling prowess.

The Bigger Picture: ICC’s Role in Ensuring Fair Play

This incident sheds light on the ICC’s commitment to maintaining fair play and integrity in the game. The strict regulations on bowling actions ensure that no bowler gains an unfair advantage. While Shakib’s suspension is unfortunate, it underscores the importance of adhering to the rules that ensure a level playing field for all cricketers.

For Shakib Al Hasan, this setback may just be a temporary hurdle. The all-rounder has shown remarkable resilience throughout his career and could well return to international cricket, ready to make a comeback as one of the game's greats. However, the suspension also raises questions about how cricketers approach their bowling techniques and the potential for future assessments in light of the evolving standards in the sport.