Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni Star In David Dhawan’s Movie, Sakshi Dhoni Says THIS On Husband’s Bollywood Debut

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the rare cricketers who already has a biopic made on his life in Bollywood. Late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is already a blockbuster and was re-released in India earlier this month on the occasion of Dhoni’s 42nd birthday.

But very few people know that the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni himself part of a Bollywood movie which was being directed by famous director David Dhawan, father of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

More than 13 years back, Dhoni was approached to act in a film. In 2010, the Indian captain agreed to star in a film directed by ‘Hook Ya Crook’. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was supposed to star John Abraham in the lead role alongside Kay Kay Menon and Genelia D’Souza.



‘Hook Ya Crook’ was a film based on cricket. The film follows the story of a boy who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team. However, his dream is crushed when he gets imprisoned due to his unruly behaviour.

However, unfortunately, ‘Hook Ya Crook’ remains unreleased. MS Dhoni’s name is still credited as one of the actors on the IMDb page of the film.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2020. A year before his retirement, Dhoni launched his own film production company called ‘Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd’. The company specialises in producing content in Hindi, English and regional Indian languages.

Recently Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni launched the trailer of his Tamil movie, ‘Let’s Get Married (LGM)’ in Chennai. Sakshi was asked in Chennai if MS Dhoni will star in any movie in the future.

“If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as Hero, then it will only be an action packed entertainer. If a character with good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie,” Sakshi Dhoni said.

Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday in Ranchi this month. He led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title this year with a win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final.