MS Dhoni Has Net Worth Of Rs 1,050 Crore But Worked For CSK Owner For THIS Amount Only As Old Offer Letter Goes Viral

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a net worth of around Rs 1,050 crore. From the CSK franchise alone, Dhoni earns a salary of Rs 15 crore per season or Rs 1.25 crore. But there was a time back in 2012 that Dhoni was employed by the owners of his franchise for a meagre salary of around Rs 1.7 lakh.

The salary might not be meagre in terms of any middle-class household in India but it is certainly nothing compared to what Dhoni earns per year. An appointment letter from the India Cements company, the owners of CSK franchise, recently went viral on social media again. The appointment letter of MS Dhoni was shared by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

The appointment letter shared by Lalit Modi claims that MS Dhoni was offered the job of Vice-President (Marketing) in July 2012 in India Cements head office in Chennai. The contract states that his monthly salary was Rs 43,000, with a Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970 and a Special Pay of Rs 20,000. Other aspects mentioned in the offer letter given to MS Dhoni were Enhanced HRA of Rs. 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; Special HRA of Rs. 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs. 8,000/month if outside; Special Allowance of Rs.60,000 per month and finally Education/Newspaper Expenses of Rs. 175.

In his post Lalit Modi had claimed to be surprised that one of the richest cricketers in the world, MS Dhoni, who had won had led India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title as well as led CSK to the IPL crown would want to work under former BCCI president N. Srinivasan. ‪”It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts,” Modi had mention in the caption of his post.

The year when MS Dhoni was offered the Rs 43,000 per month job is the same year when he was retained by CSK for Rs 8.82 crore.

Why did Lalit Modi leak MS Dhoni’s appointment letter?

Lalit Modi had shared Dhoni’s appointment letter with an ulterior motive back in 2017. CSK had been banned for a couple of years after the franchise was found guilty of spot-fixing in IPL.

Indian cricket went through plenty of chances after the IPL spot-fixing controversy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced ‘Conflict of Interest’ clause after the Lodha Commission ordered by the Supreme Court introduced spate of changes in the BCCI constitution.

By leaking this letter, Lalit Modi also wanted to point out ‘Conflict of Interest’ between MS Dhoni, BCCI and their board’s then president N. Srinivasan.